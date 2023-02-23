While the grain corridor established after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to unlock the grain and food supplies stuck in Ukraine’s ports and ship them to global markets played a vital role in resolving the global food crisis, the deal’s impending expiration could have a decisive impact on prices.

Ali Kırali, the general manager of the Turkish Product Specialization Exchange (TÜRİB), told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the agreement, initiated by the U.N. and Türkiye to address the food crisis, has been in effect for seven months.

Kırali recalled that cargo ships could not leave the Black Sea ports after the Russia-Ukraine war, causing a surge in global food prices. He noted that the food price index published by the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) was around 140 before the war but quickly rose to 160 due to the conflict. He added that the grain agreement, signed in November 2022 and extended until March 2023 for 120 days, along with a good harvest last year, played a significant role in resolving the global food crisis.

Kırali highlighted that the food price index, which had declined since the agreement, fell to 130 in January, below the same month of the previous year. However, he warned that the impact of unfavorable climatic conditions worldwide for 2023 and the drought's effect on yields, coupled with the grain deal’s impending expiration, could have a decisive effect on prices.

According to Kırali, the electronic product bills (ELÜS) representing wheat bread products traded in TÜRİB provide a crucial indicator for the Turkish wheat market. He explained that before the Russia-Ukraine war, the average wheat price was around TL 4, but with the start of the conflict, it rose to over TL 5. Although prices were expected to fall due to increased harvest and supply under normal conditions, they remained at TL 6.5 during the harvest in June-July due to concerns about geopolitical risk and access to Black Sea grain. Kırali added that the impact of the war was felt during the harvest time, and prices continued to hover horizontally in the TL 6.5-7 band, in line with the TMO support purchase price. Currently, prices remain at about the same levels.

The U.N. chief said Wednesday that the Black Sea Grain Initiative had shown the possibility of Ukraine and Russia to advance global food security with the support of the government of Türkiye and the U.N.

As the U.N. General Assembly convened for a special session to discuss the Ukraine war ahead of its first anniversary, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said they have worked in concerted and creative ways to forge a solution.

"Russia can end this aggression. Russia can end the war which it began," said Guterres.

Reiterating that the U.N. helped evacuate civilians in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, he continued: "The Black Sea Grain Initiative has shown the possibility of Ukraine and Russia to advance global food security, with the support of the government of Türkiye and the U.N."

"Despite ongoing challenges, the initiative to ship grain and other foodstuffs from Ukraine is making a difference," he said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine will ask Türkiye and the U.N. this week to start talks to roll over the Black Sea grain deal, seeking an extension of at least one year, including the ports of Mykolaiv, a senior Ukrainian official said Wednesday.

The agreement was extended in November and will expire on March 18 unless an extension is agreed upon.

"A formal proposal will come out from us this week on the need to work on an extension," Yuriy Vaskov, Ukraine's deputy minister of restoration, told Reuters in an interview.

He said the exact date of the talks, which have previously taken place in Türkiye, had not yet been set.

"We will request ... to extend it not for 120 days but for at least one year because the Ukrainian and global agricultural market needs to be able to plan these volumes (of exports) in the long term," Vaskov said.

He said Ukraine would insist on an increase in the number of inspection teams "to eliminate the accumulation of vessels waiting for inspections."

A major global grain grower and exporter, Ukraine's grain exports were down 28.7% at 30.3 million tons in the 2022/23 season as of Feb. 20, hit by a smaller harvest and logistical difficulties caused by the Russian invasion.