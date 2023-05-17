The last ship departed from a Ukrainian port on Wednesday under a pact allowing the safe export of Ukraine's grain through the Black Sea a day before Russia could withdraw from the initiative due to obstacles it says are hindering its shipments of grain and fertilizers.

According to data issued by the United Nations, the DSM Capella has left the port of Chornomorsk carrying 30,000 tons of corn and was on its way to Türkiye.

The breakthrough accord was brokered by the U.N. and Türkiye with the warring sides last summer to help tackle a global food crisis aggravated by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, one of the world's leading grain exporters.

The pact came with a separate agreement to ease shipments of Russian food and fertilizer that Moscow insists hasn't been applied.

Russia set a Thursday deadline for its concerns to be ironed out, or it's bowing out. Such brinkmanship isn't new: With a similar extension in the balance in March, Russia unilaterally decided to renew the deal for just 60 days instead of the 120 days outlined in the agreement.

U.N. officials and analysts warn that a failure to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative could hurt countries in Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia that rely on Ukrainian wheat, barley, vegetable oil and other affordable food products, especially as drought takes a toll. The deal helped lower prices of food commodities like wheat over the last year, but that relief has not reached kitchen tables.

To convince Russia in July to allow Black Sea grain exports, the U.N. agreed at the same time to help Moscow with its agricultural shipments for three years.

"There are still a lot of open questions regarding our part of the deal. Now a decision will have to be taken," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday, according to Russian media.

Senior officials from Russia, Ukraine, Türkiye and the U.N. met in Istanbul last week to discuss the Black Sea pact. On Tuesday, U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said: "Contacts are going on at different levels. We're obviously in a delicate stage."

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said last week he thought the deal could be extended for at least two more months.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said the grain deal "should be extended for a longer period of time and expanded" to "give predictability and confidence" to markets.

Moscow says it opposes broadening or indefinitely expanding the deal. Peskov said there's an "intense session of contacts" but that "a decision is yet to be made."

While Russian exports of food and fertilizer are not subject to Western sanctions imposed following the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance have amounted to a barrier to Russian shipments.

The United States has rejected Russia's complaints. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield claimed last week: "It is exporting grain and fertilizer at the same levels, if not higher, than before the full-scale invasion."

Risks

Officials from Russia, Ukraine, Türkiye and the U.N. make up a Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in Istanbul, which implements the Black Sea export deal. They authorize and inspect ships. However, no new vessels have been approved by the JCC since May 4.

JCC officials inspect authorized ships near Türkiye before traveling to a Ukrainian Black Sea port via a maritime humanitarian corridor to collect their cargo and return to Turkish waters for a final inspection.

In an excerpt of a letter seen by Reuters last month, Russia told its JCC counterparts that it will not approve any new vessels to participate in the Black Sea deal unless the transits are done by May 18 – "the expected date of... closure."

It said this was "to avoid commercial losses and prevent possible safety risks" after May 18.

Given this warning by Russia, it appears unlikely that any ship owners or insurance companies would be willing to continue transporting Ukrainian grain exports if Russia does not agree to an extension of the deal and decides to quit.

The U.N., Türkiye and Ukraine did continue the Black Sea agreement in October during a brief suspension by Russia of its participation.

Some 30.3 million tons of grain and foodstuffs have been exported from Ukraine under the Black Sea deal, including 625,000 tons in World Food Programme (WFP) vessels for aid operations in Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and Yemen.

"If you have a cancellation of the grain deal again when we're already at a pretty tight situation, it's just one more thing that the world doesn't need, so the prices could start heading higher," said William Osnato, a senior research analyst at agriculture data and analytics firm Gro Intelligence.

"You don't see relief on the horizon."

Russian Ambassador in Geneva Gennady Gatilov said last month that Russian authorities were "considering all possible scenarios if the deal is not extended."

Russia has five main asks, according to Gatilov:

- A restoration of foreign supplies of farm machinery and replacement parts.

- A lifting of restrictions on insurance and access to foreign ports for Russian ships and cargo.

- Resumed operation of a pipeline that sends Russian ammonia, a key ingredient in fertilizer, to a Ukrainian Black Sea port.

- An end to restrictions on financial activities linked to Russia's fertilizer companies.

- Renewed access to the international SWIFT banking system for the Russian Agricultural Bank.

The U.N. says it's doing what it can, but those solutions mainly rest with the private sector, which has little leverage.

'Catastrophic' ripple effects

Osnato, the analyst, said markets aren't reacting to Russia's threats to exit the deal, with wheat recently hitting two-year lows. He said that if the agreement isn't extended or negotiations drag on, the "loss of Ukraine grains wouldn't be a disaster" for a month or two.

He says there is "bluster" coming from Russia to push for easing some sanctions because it's shipping record amounts of wheat for the season, and its fertilizers are flowing well, too.

"It's more about trying to get a little leverage, and they're doing what they can to put themselves in a better negotiating position," Osnato claimed.

Trade flows tracked by financial data provider Refinitiv show that Russia exported just over 4 million tons of wheat in April, the highest volume for the month in five years, following record or near-record highs in several previous months.

Exports since last July reached 32.2 million tons, 34% above the same period from last season, according to Refinitiv. It estimates Russia will ship 44 million tons of wheat in 2022-2023.

The issue is more pressing with Ukraine's wheat harvest coming up in June and the need to sell that crop in July. Not having a Black Sea shipping corridor at that point would "start taking another large chunk of wheat and other grains off the market," Osnato said.

Ukraine can send its food by land through Europe so that it wouldn't be completely cut off from world markets, but those routes have a lower capacity than sea shipments and have stirred disunity in the European Union.

Uncertainties like drought in places including Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Syria and East Africa – big importers of food – are likely to keep food prices high, and an end to the U.N. deal wouldn't help.

"Any shock to the markets can cause massive harm with catastrophic ripple effects in countries balancing on the brink of famine," said Shashwat Saraf, emergency director for East Africa at the International Rescue Committee.

"The expiration of the Black Sea Grain Initiative is likely to trigger increased levels of hunger and malnutrition, spelling further disaster for East Africa," Saraf warned.