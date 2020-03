In a series of sweeping steps, the U.S. Federal Reserve said it will lend up to $300 billion to small and large businesses and local governments as well as extend its bond-buying programs.

The announcement Monday is part of the Fed's ongoing efforts to support the flow of credit through an economy ravaged by the viral outbreak.

The statement said the effort was taken because "it has become clear that our economy will face severe disruptions."

The Fed said it will set up three new lending facilities that will provide up to $300 billion by purchasing corporate bonds, buying a wider range of municipal bonds, and purchasing asset-backed securities.

It also said it will buy an unlimited amount of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities in an effort hold down interest rates and ensure those markets function smoothly.

U.S. stocks futures pared losses after the Fed announced its new measures.

At 8:03 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 233 points, or 1.22%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 27.5 points, or 1.2% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 53.5 points, or 0.77%.