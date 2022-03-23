Ukrainians fleeing their country amid the war have started settling in Edirne, in a trend that has sent flat rents in Turkey’s northwestern border city soaring.

The same has been reported in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, where some Ukrainians have flown to join their relatives, while many opted for renting or real estate purchases.

Edirne has been the first stop for Ukrainians crossing the Kapıkule Border Gate, amid the exodus since Russia launched an invasion of their country last month.

Many have decided to rent apartments and temporarily settle in the town, with locals reporting a surging demand in recent weeks, which turned to trigger a major surge in flat rents.

Aytaç Feda, head of the Edirne branch of the Thrace Public Real Estate Consultants Association, complained that houses were being rented to Ukrainian families at a much higher price.

Feda stressed prices of rents had surged between 60% and 70% in the region.

Flats that were rented for between TL 1,000 and TL 1,500 in the city’s Kaleiçi neighborhood have been rented to the Ukrainian families for around TL 2,500 to TL 3,000, she told Ihlas News Agency (IHA).

“I ask our people and our real estate agent to request a half commission from Ukrainian citizens, to help them with rent or even not to ask for payment of rents for one-two months if they have the opportunity,” Feda said.

Locals in Edirne also reacted to the reports that Ukrainians were being overcharged.

“They fled the war and came here in a difficult situation, took refuge. It is incompatible with humanity to rent houses of TL 1,000 to them for TL 3,000 just because these people had to rent these houses here,” Gültekin Özcan, an Edirne resident, told IHA.

“I would have given it to them (Ukrainian citizens) for free if I had not sold my house in Kaleiçi,” said another resident, Hasan Çık.

Antalya top sought-after province

In Antalya, the top sought-after province, both rents and house prices were reported to have skyrocketed.

Residential property sales to foreigners in Turkey climbed nearly 55% in February year-over-year to 4,591 units, with Russians being among the top buyers.

Some 1,099 houses sold in Antalya in February were purchased by foreign buyers, a 106.2% year-over-year increase.

Russians came in third among the top buyers last month with 509 houses, with their purchases nearly doubling from a year ago.

Ukrainians bought 111 houses, an 85% year-over-year increase, according to data by a local online real estate platform, Emlakjet.

The actual impact is expected to be seen once March figures are released as the invasion started on Feb. 24.

Antalya tops the list in searches by Ukrainians and Russians, Emlakjet said on Wednesday.

Online searches for houses in Turkey by Russians surged by 51% from a year ago, while that by Ukrainians soared by 63%, it noted. The Mediterranean resort city accounted for 31% and 32%, respectively, of these.

Istanbul, Izmir, Ankara and Bursa were also among the top sought-after provinces.

“Especially great interest in Antalya and increase in real estate demand in the city is making the prices of houses and rents rise more than expected,” said Emlakjet CEO Tolga Idikat.