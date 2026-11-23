Ford Europe President Jim Baumbick criticized the exclusion of vehicles made in Türkiye under the EU's proposed "Made in Europe” rules, saying the move would penalize Ford for investments it made under the rules in place at the time.

Made in Europe is part of the EU's planned Industrial Accelerator Act and is aimed primarily at forcing Chinese automakers to produce cars within the bloc using local suppliers in order to ​qualify for key subsidies and bid for government procurement contracts.

But so far, the ​plan excludes countries including Türkiye that are integral ⁠parts of Europe's automotive supply chain.

Türkiye is the EU's third-largest vehicle export market and an important ​production location for automakers such as Ford.

In an interview published Monday by German business daily Handelsblatt, Baumbick said the proposal would make Ford Transit, which is Europe's top-selling 1-ton van, assembled in Türkiye ineligible for vehicle purchase incentives and public contracts.

Under the planned rules, those benefits would be reserved for vehicles produced entirely in the EU, the newspaper reported.

Chinese automakers are real rivals

Baumbick said excluding vehicles made in Türkiye would weaken automakers operating in Europe. He urged EU policymakers to focus on helping those manufacturers compete with their main rivals in China.

He said half of the parts used in the Transit are produced in Europe and that the vans were developed and tested in Germany, the U.K. and Belgium in line with EU rules at the time.

Ford invested heavily in production in Türkiye, a major EU trading partner, under those rules, Baumbick said. He called on the bloc to protect existing investments.

Moving production would raise costs

Asked whether Ford could move Transit production to its plant in Cologne, Germany, Baumbick said the investment in Türkiye was only three years old and the company had yet to recoup it.

Moving assembly now would cut the vehicle's product cycle short and could reduce manufacturing capacity, he said. Relocating production would add costs without improving the van or making Ford more competitive, he added.

Baumbick said automakers make investment decisions over horizons of 10, 20 or 30 years. He urged policymakers to use incentives to guide future investment and give companies enough certainty to plan production over those periods.