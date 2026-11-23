Türkiye welcomed 5.4 million foreign tourists in October, according to official figures released Monday.

The figure marked a 5.2% decline from a year earlier.

The Mediterranean resort city of Antalya topped the list of provinces with 1.9 million foreign visitors during the month, data from the Culture and Tourism Ministry showed.

Istanbul, Türkiye's largest city, ranked second with 1.8 million arrivals, followed by the Aegean province of Muğla with 367,122 and the northwestern province of Edirne with 353,954.

By nationality, Germans accounted for the largest share of visitors in October at 17.3%, or 933,165 arrivals, followed by Russians at 14.8% (797,971) and Britons at 8.3% (444,108).

In the January-October period, Türkiye welcomed 46.3 million foreign tourists, down nearly 2% from a year earlier.

Türkiye welcomed a record 52.78 million foreign tourists last year, according to official data. Combined with Turkish citizens living abroad, the count rose to a new all-time high of 63.94 million.

In 2025, revenues increased by 6.8% from the previous year to a record $65.2 billion, surpassing the government's Medium-Term Program (OVP) target of $64 billion. Officials recently said the amount is expected to reach over $65 billion this year.

The income climbed 2.4% to nearly $51.3 billion in the first nine months of 2026. Before the Iran war began, the annual target was $68 billion.

Lower revenues could add to Türkiye's current account deficit, which is already under pressure from soaring energy prices due to the fallout from the Iran war.

The war has hurt demand for travel to Türkiye's historic sites and Mediterranean beaches.

Tourism is a vital industry that Türkiye relies on to help flip its chronic current account deficit to a surplus.

The sector contributes about 10% to Türkiye's gross domestic product (GDP) and accounts for about 5% of total employment.