French President Emmanuel Macron is weighing a "golden rule" on budget spending to rein in public finances just months before elections to replace him, according to an interview published Monday.

The move would require changing the French constitution, and Macron could consult with both houses of parliament as soon as January if he decides to pursue the measure, he told Le Figaro newspaper.

France's deficit – the annual shortfall of revenue to spending – will be 5.4% of GDP this year, the government has said, above the EU limit of 3%.

International investors are also increasingly concerned about French public debt that stands at around 120% of GDP, one of the highest levels in the eurozone and well above the EU cap of 60%.

"If there is still volatility between now and January, considering a golden rule like the one from 2011 could be an idea worth exploring," Macron told Le Figaro.

The 2011 initiative would have set benchmarks over several years for a gradual return to balanced budgets, and was approved by both the Senate and the National Assembly.

But Nicolas Sarkozy, the right-wing president at the time, did not call a joint session of both houses of parliament to ratify the law in the constitution, which requires a majority of three-fifths for approval.

Macron's government is struggling to pass next year's budget as the country faces fierce protests demanding higher spending on education and other public services.

Macron is also closely monitoring the evolution of the interest rates at which France borrows, which have surged in recent weeks on growing doubts that the country will reduce its debt load, Le Figaro added.

The budget rule – which would likely receive backing from the center, right and far right – would allow Macron to pass a flagship reform as he leaves office.

But the far-right's presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, who is leading in opinion polls for next year's vote, has indicated she might want a slightly different version of the measure, which could drag out its adoption.

Separately, Finance Minister Roland Lescure also confirmed ‌that ‌Macron ⁠was considering a constitutional ‌reform that would impose ​stricter controls on ⁠public spending.

Lescure also said the ⁠French government's ⁠2027 economic growth forecast of 1% for 2027 ​is at ​risk of ⁠being downgraded, but the goal of limiting the public deficit to 5% of GDP must be maintained.

"We are currently ⁠updating ⁠our figures but it (the forecast) is at risk and the risk is that of a downgrade," Lescure told Franceinfo television, adding the new data will ⁠be disclosed in January.

"The objective of 5% public deficit (for 2027) ​must be kept regardless of uncertainties ​over economic growth. It is non-negotiable."