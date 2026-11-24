French pharmaceutical group Sanofi announced on Tuesday that it has agreed to acquire the U.S. biopharma company Insmed, a specialist in respiratory treatments, for $41 billion in cash.

Insmed shareholders will receive $175 a share, and Sanofi expects the merger to begin boosting its own earnings per share by the end of 2028.

The move comes as Sanofi is racing to bulk up its development pipeline ahead of generic competition for its blockbuster Dupixent, used to treat illnesses including eczema and asthma.

Insmed's two main drugs are Brinsupri, to treat bronchiectasis, and Arikayce, a specialized treatment for the lung disease Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC).

Brinsupri generated $1.1 billion in revenue between its August 2025 launch and Sept. 30, the companies said in a statement, while Arikayce's sales reached $434 million in 2025, a year-over-year increase of 19%.

"This acquisition is a major strategic step to significantly accelerate our mid- and long-term growth trajectory and further strengthen our mid- and early-stage pipeline," Sanofi chief executive Belen Garijo said in a statement.

Insmed's chief, Will Lewis, said in the statement that Sanofi's investment would "advance our commercial portfolio and phase 3 pipeline with a combined multibillion-dollar peak sales potential."

Sanofi said it would finance the acquisition with both cash on hand and debt, without further details.