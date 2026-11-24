German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Tuesday he was "shocked" by U.S. President Donald Trump's intervention to have Jensen Huang reinstated as chief executive of AI tech giant Nvidia, questioning whether this was a "good model" for governance.
"It shocked me, to be honest, because as far as I know, if I'm personally looking back, I never saw and recognized such an intervention from the political side to a special company," Wadephul said at a Berlin event in response to a question about Trump's move.
"I do have some doubts whether this is a very good model for the future," Wadephul added.
"So we have enough reason to really defend the rules-based international order, which also means that in free, democratic, and rules-based countries, political power should refrain from interfering in the economic engagement of companies," he said.
Nvidia's board voted to bring Huang back on Monday in a stunning reversal that came about two weeks after he resigned over an affair with a woman whom U.S. intelligence agencies suspect of spying for China.
The move drew approval from Wall Street and opposition from U.S. lawmakers.
Trump, who has a close relationship with Huang, said the reinstatement followed his own direct contacts with the board, and he welcomed the move as a "correct and proper decision."