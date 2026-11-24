German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Tuesday he was "shocked" by U.S. President Donald Trump's intervention to have Jensen Huang reinstated as chief executive of AI tech giant Nvidia, questioning ​whether this was ​a "good model" for ⁠governance.

"It shocked me, to be honest, because as far as I know, if I'm personally looking back, I never saw and recognized such an intervention from the political side to a special company," Wadephul said at a Berlin event in response to a question about Trump's move.

"I do have some doubts whether this is a very good model for the future," Wadephul added.

"So we have enough reason ⁠to ‌really ‌defend the rules-based international order, ⁠which also ‌means that in free, democratic, and ​rules-based countries, political ⁠power should refrain ⁠from interfering in the economic ⁠engagement of ​companies," he said.

Nvidia's board voted to bring Huang back on Monday in a stunning reversal that came about two weeks after he resigned over an affair with a woman whom U.S. intelligence agencies suspect of spying for China.

The move drew approval from Wall Street and opposition from U.S. lawmakers.

Trump, who has a close relationship with Huang, said the reinstatement followed his own direct contacts with the board, and he welcomed the move as a "correct and proper decision."