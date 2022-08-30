The annual inflation in Germany returned to its highest level in nearly half a century in August, official data showed Tuesday, after it dipped in the previous two months.

The data showing consumer price inflation in Germany rose to 7.9% in August strengthens the case for the European Central Bank (ECB) to go for a larger basis-point interest rate increase next month.

Inflation in Europe’s biggest economy first hit 7.9% in May – the highest rate since the winter of 1973-1974, when prices were fueled by an oil crisis – before slipping back to 7.5% by July. The preliminary figure is usually unchanged in a final report about two weeks later.

As in other countries around the world, inflation in Germany has been stoked by Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has led to a rise in energy costs and food prices.

The statistics office said energy prices were up 35.6% on the year in August and food prices rose 16.6%, while the effects of disruption to supply chains caused by the coronavirus pandemic were still being felt.

The rise comes despite government measures meant to stifle inflation, including cheaper public transit tickets and a fuel tax cut, that are set to end on Wednesday. Without any follow-up measures, analysts predicted inflation could reach double digits before the end of 2022.

“Judging by the current inflation rate and what is still to come, the ECB should actually launch a jumbo interest rate step,” said VP Bank chief economist Thomas Gitzel.

Germany’s central bank, the Bundesbank, said in its monthly report last week that “the inflation rate could climb up to around 10% in the autumn,” though it noted that the inflation outlook is “extremely uncertain.”

The ECB raised its deposit rate by 50 basis points to zero in July and a similar move was expected for September until recently, but a host of policymakers made the case for discussing a 75 bps increase as well.

At 8.9%, eurozone inflation is already more than four times the ECB's 2% target and could exceed 10% in the coming months.