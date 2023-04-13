Inflation in Germany eased to 7.4% in March, mainly thanks to government measures to bring down energy prices, final figures showed Thursday.

The data from federal statistics agency Destatis confirm a downward trend since annual inflation peaked at 10.4% in Europe's biggest economy in October – revised to 8.8% according to a new method.

The slowdown has been helped by easing energy prices because of European efforts to source liquefied natural gas (LNG) and a huge government relief package in Germany.

Berlin has committed 200 billion euros ($220 billion) to help bring energy prices down until 2024, including a cap on gas and electricity prices.

Energy prices rose by only 3.5% year-on-year in March, after jumping by 19.1% in February and 23.1% in January.

However, food prices continued to rise in March by 22.3%, up from 21.8% in February and 20.2% in January.

"For private households, the renewed increase in food prices was significant in March," said Ruth Brand, president of Destatis, in a statement.

Inflation remains well above the European Central Bank's target of 2%.

The ECB has already raised its key rates by 3.5 percentage points since July and does not intend to stop there, despite the recent turmoil in the banking sector.