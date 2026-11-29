Rising energy prices and renewed inflationary pressures have dashed expectations of further interest rate cuts, prompting instead major central banks around the world to reconsider monetary tightening amid tensions in the Middle East.

Since the start of the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran and the subsequent disruption of shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, oil and gas prices have been extremely volatile, adding to worries for consumers, but also complicating the central banks' task of reining in soaring prices.

Brent crude prices have climbed above $110 a barrel in October before easing to $90 by late November, still 45% higher year-over-year.

On the other hand, the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF), which serves as Europe's primary wholesale natural gas price benchmark, topped 100 euros ($109) per megawatt-hour (MWh) in late October, marking its highest since December 2022, before stabilizing around 86 euros. The prices remain up close to 190% on a yearly basis, according to Trading Economics data.

All this led to a surge in consumer prices in different regions, including advanced economies in Europe and the U.S.

Annual eurozone inflation rose to 4% in October on energy-driven price pressures, while inflation in the U.K. and the U.S. also exceeded estimates.

The Bank of England (BoE) raised rates 25 basis points to 4% in early November, while markets price a 90% chance of a December Federal Reserve (Fed) hike alongside a year-end European Central Bank (ECB) increase.

On Wednesday, the data showed that the Fed's preferred inflation gauge came in at a three-year high in October, with a rise in energy prices accompanied by an increase in nondurable goods inflation.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index rose by 3.8% year-over-year in October, the data showed, matching a three-year high set in May.

Major institutions, including the European Commission in its autumn 2026 forecast and S&P Global, warned that monetary tightening is adding downside risks to global growth in 2027.

Further hikes likely

In its November review, the ECB said higher energy costs are fueling inflation and driving global tightening as markets price in further rate increases.

German Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel echoed the hawkish tone, saying eurozone inflation near 4% reflects energy costs and signaling further tightening may be needed to reach the bank's medium-term target.

Minutes from the Fed's late-October Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting showed a broad majority backing a rate hike in coming months, with a larger-than-25-basis-point hike still on the table for December if inflation worsens.

JPMorgan Private Bank's 2027 outlook said energy disruptions and higher oil prices have made inflation persistent, with 17 of 37 major central banks tracked resuming rate hikes as global bond yields hit multi-decade highs.

Morgan Stanley's 2027 global economic outlook warned that escalating Gulf tensions could trigger another wave of energy price hikes, raising U.S. and European recession risks if higher costs become embedded in core inflation.

BlackRock Investment Institute said the U.S. is better shielded as an energy exporter, yet still expects 25-basis-point Fed hikes in December and the first half of 2027, alongside a December ECB increase.

Analysts at ING Think and KPMG International said elevated diesel, jet fuel, and natural gas prices continue feeding core inflation despite a partial normalization in crude flows.

In a separate central bank road map, ING Think economists projected a final December Fed hike after October's pause amid solid growth and low unemployment, followed by an extended hold through 2027.

ING economists said further Fed hikes would neither ease geopolitical tensions nor slow technology investments.

They described a December ECB hike as nearly certain, noting that the bank's subsequent path will depend on the Middle East conflict's duration and inflation pass-through.

Falling energy prices could allow the ECB to consider cutting rates in late 2027, ING added.

The BoE is expected to hike again in February 2027, or as early as December if the energy crisis deepens.

ING also expects the Bank of Japan to raise its policy rate to 1.75% via 25-basis-point increases in December and March 2027 after hitting its 2% inflation target in October.

In contrast, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) is expected to ease policy amid weak domestic demand and low inflation, cutting rates by 10 basis points in mid-2027.