Global stocks dropped on Wednesday, weighed down ⁠by reports of new U.S. tariffs on the horizon and a tech- and AI-led rally running out of steam, while the dollar gained ground ahead of U.S. inflation data that could usher in a Fed interest ​rate hike.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 0.4%, pressured by ​a ⁠3.2% drop in Asian shares outside Japan.

Still, European stocks showed greater resilience, adding 0.5% on gains in personal and household goods and retail stocks. Auto stocks led sector gains, adding 2.4% after touching a more than six-year low this week.

The Trump administration is set imminently to release the findings of a probe aimed at countering alleged excess industrial capacity in 16 major U.S. trading partners, Reuters reported, citing three people with knowledge of the matter. New import duties on a wide range of goods are expected.

"It is another reminder that while the legal justification for tariffs keeps changing, U.S. protectionism is becoming increasingly difficult to unwind," ING analysts wrote in a note.

"If anyone thought the Supreme Court ruling earlier this year marked the beginning of ⁠the ⁠end of the U.S. tariff wall, think again."

Wall Street stocks were set to extend losses from a day earlier, with S&P 500 e-mini futures 0.8% lower and Nasdaq 1.9% lower.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 lost 0.5% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1.5%. Nvidia surrendered some of its gains after Jensen Huang's return as CEO earlier this week, falling 5.9%, while Anthropic fell 6.5% to below its IPO price.

Data had shown U.S. consumer confidence increased by more than expected in November, touching its highest level in nearly two years.

Rate expectations

Investor attention now turns to U.S. core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data due later in the day, ahead ⁠of Thursday's Thanksgiving public holiday in the United States.

The dollar climbed, supported by the U.S. tariff talk ahead of the PCE data, which may support market bets for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next month.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against ​six peers, rose 0.13% to 103.97, recovering part of its 0.4% slide in the prior session.

"Higher interest rates (are) ​creating challenges for investors and undermining confidence in the sustainability of the financing structures in place that are driving the AI expansion," wrote Derek Halpenny, head of research, global markets EMEA and international securities ⁠at MUFG ‌in London.

Elsewhere, ‌the euro fell 0.16% to $1.0946. The yen edged 0.04% lower to 159.3 per ⁠dollar, while sterling weakened 0.2% to $1.3081.

The yield on the benchmark U.S. ‌10-year Treasury note was down 0.2 basis points at 4.898%.

Eurozone bond yields fell as U.S. stock futures dropped, pushing investors towards ​the relative safety of government debt, while ⁠energy prices fell. Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell to 3.235%, around its ⁠lowest in two weeks.

Brent crude was 1% lower at $90.56 after a choppy session on Tuesday, when crude prices ⁠settled more than 2% higher as ​new attacks were reported on vessels in and around the Strait of Hormuz.