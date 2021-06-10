Around 20 tons of gold with a market value of $1.2 billion (TL 10.2 billion) and 3.5 tons of silver reserves with a market value of $2.8 million have been detected by Koza Altın in eastern Turkey’s Ağrı province, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank announced Thursday.

The minister was speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Mollakara gold mining facility which he attended together with the Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez.

Koza Altın is expected to invest a total of $160 million in the gold mining facility. The company was seized and handed over to Turkey’s Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) due to its links to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), which was behind the July 15, 2016, coup attempt.

In an earlier statement made by the Ministry of Industry and Technology, it was stated that "the first gold casting in the mine, which will also have a processing facility, is aimed to be made in the last quarter of 2022.”

The enterprise, where 500 people will be directly employed, will see indirect employment that would reach 2,300 people.

TMSF head Muhiddin Gülal, in a press meeting held back in March, said they aim to extract 15 tons of gold in the 2022-2023 period.

Turkey aims to reach a level where it produces 100 metric tons of gold per year in the next five years, according to Dönmez’s previous statements.

The country had produced 42 tons of gold in 2020, the highest level ever. Dönmez in January said the output made a $2.4 billion contribution to the economy.

The record supersedes the last set in 2019 when 38 tons of gold were produced.