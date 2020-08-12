Gold suffered the biggest daily fall in seven years, tumbling to $1,863 on Wednesday after Russia’s announcement of a COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

The most dramatic move took place in precious metals.

Gold fell 1.6% to $1,881.4 per ounce, a day after it suffered its biggest daily fall in seven years. Silver lost 3.2% to $23.99 per ounce, following its 15% plunge on Tuesday.

Still, Michael Hsueh, Commodities & FX Strategist at Deutsche Bank in New York, said there is a good chance this week's decline will attract fresh buyers.

"In today's instance, the vaccine news is likely not sufficient to change the macro narrative, insofar as it is seen as a medical mistake in advancing too quickly through testing procedures," he said, referring to the Russian vaccine.

Russia has become the first country to approve a coronavirus vaccine. The move announced Tuesday was met with international skepticism and unease because the shots have only been tested on dozens of people.

A jump in U.S. Treasury yields helped the dollar extend its winning streak, making gold more expensive for those holding other currencies. Higher yields also increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.