The 7.3% growth that Turkey’s gross domestic product (GDP) has posted for the first quarter, amid difficulties that the world economies face, is one of the most important indicators of where the national economy is heading, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş said Tuesday.

Muş, who was speaking at the “Turkey Export Mobilization Summit Special Session,” said the data is very pleasing news amid recession and stagflation debates around the world.

“A truly great success among all these developments,” he said.

Turkey’s GDP grew 7.3% year-over-year in the January-March period, expanding at a higher-than-expected pace, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) Tuesday.

Muş emphasized that when Turkey's traditional growth is considered to be 5%, a growth of approximately 50% above it is achieved.

Turkey has performed above the traditional average, he said, adding: “We need to think about this growth rate in the current conjuncture of the world. The difficulties experienced after the pandemic, and the tension that emerged in the north of Turkey.”

He said the war between Russia and Ukraine caused countries to take economic sanctions against each other which also affect the growth rates in the world economy.

“Under these conditions, a growth of 7.3% is actually one of the most important indicators of where the Turkish economy will be in the future. It is very pleasing news from that point of view,” Muş said.

Explaining that Turkey made exports worth $225 billion last year and that they hiked the target for this year to $250 billion, Muş said, “We are not far from this target according to the figures we have reached so far.”