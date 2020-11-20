The healthy functioning of the Turkish central bank’s monetary transmission mechanism is critical for price stability, the country’s treasury and finance minister said Friday.
Lütfi Elvan said the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) is responsible for determining, implementing policies, tools that will ensure price stability.
