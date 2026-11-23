Home sales to foreigners in Türkiye in October reached the highest monthly figure so far this year, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The number of residential properties purchased by foreigners rose 0.9% last month from a year earlier to 2,259 units, the data showed. Foreigners accounted for 1.7 % of all home sales.

The October figure is the highest since November 2024 if December is excluded. December typically sees a rush of title deed transfers on housing projects.

Russian citizens bought the most homes in October, at 477. They were followed by Iranians with 193, Iraqis with 159, Ukrainians with 152 and Germans with 123.

Chinese citizens bought 112, Palestinians 85, Azerbaijanis 72, Afghans 56 and Kazakhs 51.

Bayram Tekçe, president of the Real Estate Service Exporters Association, known as GIGDER, said the increases the industry wants have not yet occurred.

"To be a good sign, we need increases of around 20%," he said. "The liveliness we want isn't there yet. For that, monthly sales need to be at least around 4,000."

Tekçe said foreigners are generally turning to affordable and second-hand homes. Most homes are sold in Istanbul and Antalya, he said, and within Antalya, a Mediterranean resort province in southern Türkiye, the town of Alanya stands out.

Hakan Bucak, an international real estate expert, said interest in the Turkish property market has risen somewhat recently.

"Since the war in the Gulf, there has been an effort at recovery and movement in the market," he said. He said interest among foreign investors in buying property in Türkiye has resumed, and more foreigners are visiting than in the past.

Bucak said that after Dubai faced security problems, roughly $120 billion of real estate investment-related currency inflows that had been heading to the emirate began spreading to other countries, and Türkiye has started to get a share.

He said improving the investment climate, more favorable economic and political conditions, and easier visa and residence procedures would boost foreign investors' interest.

Last week, Türkiye said it would offer residence permits of three to five years to foreigners who invest at least $150,000 or $200,000 in the country. The investment must be kept in the relevant account, fund, or system for at least half the length of the permit.

For citizenship through investment, the existing requirements include at least $400,000 in real estate, or at least $500,000 in deposits, government debt securities, designated investment funds, or private pension investments.

Real estate must be held for three years, and the financial investments must be kept for at least three years. Other routes include at least $500,000 in fixed capital investment or creating 50 jobs.