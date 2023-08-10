The industrial production index in Türkiye witnessed an upswing in June, recording a 1.6% monthly increase and a 0.6% annual rise.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) released the latest figures on Thursday concerning the industrial production index for the month of June.

According to the data, when compared to the same month of the previous year, the calendar-adjusted industrial production experienced a 0.6% increase in June.

Delving into the subsectors of the industry, the mining and quarrying sector index saw a decline of 11.6%, while the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning production and distribution sector index experienced a 3.4% decrease in June compared to the previous year. In contrast, the manufacturing industry sector index displayed growth of 2.1%.

Furthermore, the unadjusted industrial production index exhibited a decrease of 10.47% on an annual basis.

In terms of monthly figures, the seasonally and calendar-adjusted industrial production registered a 1.6% increase in the specified month compared to May.

Analyzing the subsectors of the industry for the same period, the mining and quarrying sector index faced a decline of 4.2%, and the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning production and distribution sector index saw a decrease of 2.1% in June in contrast with the previous month. On the other hand, the manufacturing industry sector index surged by 2.3%.