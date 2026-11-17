Iraq has resumed the pumping of ​crude oil for export purposes through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan ⁠pipeline to Türkiye, the country's oil minister said Tuesday.

The resumption includes ⁠an initial capacity of 120,000 barrels per day, with plans ​to gradually increase ​flows to ⁠500,000 bpd, Oil Minister Basim Mohammed Khudair said in a statement reported by the official Iraqi News Agency (INA).

Khudair said pumping operations resumed after maintenance, rehabilitation and technical and operational testing were successfully completed.

The reopening of the pipeline, which has been shut for more than a decade, provides Iraq with an additional export route for oil from the north of the country, alongside ⁠a pipeline ⁠from Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) area, reducing its reliance on southern terminals and shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

OPEC's second-largest producer has been working to find alternative export routes for its oil since the strait, ⁠its usual outlet, was disrupted by the Iran war.

Khudair described the restart as a strategic step toward expanding Iraq's oil export capacity and diversifying its crude shipment routes.

He said the northern export route will generate additional revenue for the Iraqi economy, particularly because it allows oil to be marketed without price discounts.

The overall impact on Iraq's ​exports from the reopening of the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline ​will depend on available supplies and whether the volumes ⁠come ‌in ‌addition to existing shipments.

Exports ⁠via the 960-kilometer ‌(596.52-mile) pipeline, which once handled about 0.5% of ​global supply, were ⁠halted in 2014 after ⁠repeated attacks by the Daesh terrorist group.