Iraq's prime minister has ordered the federal ​oil ministry to manage oilfields in areas under ⁠the control of the country's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), the ⁠state news agency said Tuesday.

The move could potentially deepen tensions between Baghdad ​and its semi-autonomous entity controlling Iraq's north.

Prime ​Minister Ali al-Zaidi's order covers ministry fields in Diyala, Kirkuk, Salahuddin and Nineveh provinces and follows an oil smuggling investigation at the North Oil Company.

He also ordered the border crossings authority to take over all crossings in the KRG and directed the region to approve exports of crude oil and petroleum products only through the federal oil ministry.

It remains unclear whether al-Zaidi's decisions were coordinated with the KRG. Relations between Baghdad and its regional Kurdish authorities have often been strained by disputes over oil exports.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi attends a multilateral meeting with leaders from the Gulf Cooperation Council during the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), New York City, U.S., Sept. 22, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

Tensions over KRG authorities selling oil without Baghdad's approval halted pipeline shipments to Türkiye for more than two years before ⁠the sides agreed in September 2025 to restart them.

Al-Zaidi, meanwhile, removed the head of the ​border crossings authority, suspended North Oil Company's ​director general and his deputies and removed several security officials in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk pending further investigation, the agency ⁠said.

The premier has been cracking down on the illicit oil trade, arresting officials and challenging an Iran-backed group after smuggling was uncovered in its stronghold near Baghdad.

Iraqi officials accused ⁠Kataib Hezbollah, an armed ‌group backed by Iran, of running an ​oil smuggling network in ⁠its stronghold of Jurf ⁠al-Sakhar, south of Baghdad. The group denied ⁠the accusation.