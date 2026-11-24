Iraq's prime minister moved on Tuesday to bring border crossings and oilfields in areas controlled by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) under federal authority, in an effort to curb oil smuggling.

Ali al-Zaidi's move could potentially deepen tensions between Baghdad ​and the semi-autonomous entity controlling Iraq's north after ⁠he sought to rein in an influential pro-Iranian militia.

The decision comes as al-Zaidi cracks down on Tehran's most powerful militia ally in Iraq, Kataib Hezbollah, and senior officials accused of running a years-long smuggling ​ring that generated hundreds of millions of dollars from stolen oil.

The heavily armed Kataib, one ​of ⁠dozens of pro-Iranian armed groups with political sway accused of operating with impunity in Iraq, rejected the findings of an official high-level investigation into the smuggling network.

The prime minister of the KRG, Masrour Barzani, rejected the Baghdad government's decisions to centralize control over oil and border crossings, saying they "are in no way acceptable."

Zaidi's order, which was announced by his office on Tuesday, covers oilfields in the Diyala, Kirkuk, Salahuddin and Nineveh provinces and follows a probe into smuggling at the state-run North Oil Company, which manages the northern oil and gas fields.

Khormala, the main oilfield under KRG security control, appeared to be covered by the order, three people familiar with the matter said. Given past tensions with Baghdad, one of them said KRG authorities would likely resist any move by the federal oil ministry to take over management of the field.

"The Kurdistan region may use the ⁠absence ⁠of an oil and gas law as a pretext for refusing to hand over the oil wells. This would lead to a political and constitutional debate over how to implement the decisions," said Baghdad-based political analyst Hamza Mustafa.

"In taking these decisions, he has moved away from political deal-making and favoritism. He is unconcerned about securing the support of those political forces for another term. That is why he is taking on all the corruption networks."

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi attends a multilateral meeting with leaders from the Gulf Cooperation Council during the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), New York City, U.S., Sept. 22, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

A statement from his office said the prime minister's directive was based on the principle that "national sovereignty is indivisible and protecting Iraq's wealth is a battle for survival in which the state puts an end to all forms of smuggling."

PM cracks down on smuggling, Iran allies

In a further move directly challenging KRG authorities' decades-long bid to run their own affairs, al-Zaidi ordered the border authority to take over all crossings in the Kurdistan region, which borders Türkiye, Iran and Syria.

He also directed the Kurdistan Regional Government to approve exports of crude oil and ​petroleum products only through the federal oil ministry.

Al-Zaidi, meanwhile, removed the head of the border crossings authority and suspended North Oil Company's ​director general and his deputies pending further investigation.

Relations between the national government and KRG authorities have been fraught for years.

Iraq's Kurds held a 2017 referendum on independence, which elicited fierce opposition from Baghdad and regional powers. The vote ⁠prompted military ‌and economic retaliation ‌from Baghdad, which retook the strategic oil-producing city of Kirkuk and other areas.

A previous dispute ⁠over KRG authorities' sales of oil without Baghdad's approval halted pipeline shipments ‌to Türkiye for more than two years before the sides agreed in September 2025 to restart them.

Al-Zaidi – a multimillionaire businessperson and political novice – is trying to ​attract large-scale investment in Iraq. Analysts, however, say ⁠that first requires establishing the political and economic stability that has been lacking since ⁠a 2003 U.S.-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein.