Israeli shekel fell 1.4% against the U.S. dollar as air defense systems fail to prevent the increasing number of missiles fired in retaliation to Israeli airstrikes targeting civilian areas in occupied Palestine.

Israel's Iron Dome air defense system has been struggling as most of the rockets have been falling unintercepted amid an increasing number of clashing missiles.

Israel has suspended civil aviation flights due to intense rocket attacks from Gaza, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported late Tuesday.

The death toll of Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli airstrikes on blockaded Gaza Strip rose to at least 28 Tuesday, including children amid an escalation sparked by violent unrest at Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. Ten children and one woman were among those killed in the blockaded Gaza that is controlled by Hamas and 152 people there were wounded, Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the number of Israelis wounded by rockets rose to 26. Two Israeli women were also killed by rockets fired from Gaza in response to recent Israeli aggression in the heavily-targeted coastal city of Ashkelon, just north of Gaza, said the emergency service Magen David Adom. The local Barzilai medical center said currently 70 injured in the attacks were under treatment at the facility.

Hamas' Qassem Brigades had vowed to turn the town "to hell" and rained down an intense volley, claiming to have fired 137 rockets toward Ashkelon and nearby Ashdod within just five minutes. Loud booms again rocked the town on Tuesday, where a rocket had ripped a gaping hole into the side of an apartment block, an Agence France-Presse (AFP) reporter said.

Tensions in Jerusalem have flared into the city's worst disturbances since 2017 in the days since Israeli riot police attacked large crowds of Palestinians on the last Friday of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Nightly unrest since then at the Al-Aqsa compound in occupied East Jerusalem has left more than 700 Palestinians wounded, drawing international calls for de-escalation and sharp rebukes from across the Muslim world.