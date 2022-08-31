Growth in consumer prices in the eurozone rose to another record in August, official data showed Wednesday, beating expectations and solidifying the case for further big European Central Bank (ECB) rate hikes even before prices peak near the turn of the year.

Fueled by soaring energy prices mainly driven by Russia’s war in Ukraine, inflation in 19 European countries using the euro currency rose to 9.1% in August, up from 8.9% in July, the latest figures by the European Union statistics agency Eurostat said.

The consumer price index (CPI) stays well clear of the ECB’s 2% target and marks the highest levels since record-keeping for the euro began in 1997.

Prices are also rising in many other countries as Russia’s war in Ukraine grinds on, triggering unprecedented increases for energy and food that are squeezing household finances. This summer has seen a wave of protests and strikes around the world by workers pushing for higher wages and people fed up with the high cost of living.

Inflation in Britain, Denmark and Norway, which have their own currencies, is also surging, according to official data released earlier this month.

Inflation is also high in the U.S., adding urgency for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to keep raising interest rates. Prices were up 8.5% in July compared with a year earlier, though that was lower than 9.1% in June.

In the eurozone, energy costs remained the driver of prices but food inflation also rose into double-digit territory. Energy prices surged 38.3%, while food prices rose 10.6%, according to Eurostat’s preliminary estimate. The non-energy industrial goods, a particular focus for the ECB, showed a 5% price surge and the cost of services rose 3.8%.

Bleaker outlook

The figures only add to the ECB’s worries as it gears up for another big rate hike next week, but the outlook is even bleaker.

Soaring energy prices even before the start of the heating season and the reversal of some German subsidies almost ensure that inflation will continue to climb and exceed 10% before a peak around the turn of the year.

But more importantly, closely watched underlying price growth, which filters out volatile food and energy prices, continued to soar, suggesting that rapid price growth is spreading across the economy.

Inflation excluding food and fuel prices jumped to 5.5% from 5.1% while an even narrower measure, which also excludes alcohol and tobacco rose to 4.3% from 4%.

“Inflation will probably increase strongly next month, heading towards 10%, as some energy-relief measures expire in Germany,” UniCredit said in a note prior to the data release.

All this adds to the case for a big rate hike by the ECB on Sept. 8 and figures favor a growing camp of policy hawks looking for an exceptionally large hike.

Some ECB policymakers are making the case for a 75 basis point increase in the deposit rate, which now stands at zero, while others are arguing for a more modest increase, in line with July’s 50 basis point move.

Markets are also split with bets now leaning towards 75 basis points but still considering it an open question.

Still, regardless of the September decision, the direction of travel for policy rates appears crystal clear.

With inflation too high for too long, it is now at risk of getting entrenched, so interest rates will continue to climb, probably at all three remaining ECB meetings this year.

Rates should hit the so-called neutral level, which neither stimulates, nor slows the economy, around the turn of the year and the only question is whether the ECB will go beyond that level.

Such a decision is months away, however, and the bloc is likely to be in recession by then as high energy costs weigh on output and consumer spending.

That will force the ECB to reassess its stance and consider whether a downturn is enough of a deflationary force to arrest consumer price growth or if outright policy tightening is still needed.