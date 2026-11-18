Nvidia's robust forecast has soothed investor fears for now about the sustainability of AI demand, but the question of who succeeds Jensen Huang after the CEO's shock exit has become central for its battered ⁠shares and for global tech stocks.

The company sits at the heart ⁠of the AI trade, making the dominant chips for the technology and providing financing for firms that build and rent out AI infrastructure, with its results often seen as a barometer for all things about AI.

Nvidia forecast sales well above Wall Street estimates ​on Tuesday, sending its shares up nearly 5% in extended trading and sparking an initial rally in ​U.S. ⁠stock futures and Asian tech stocks. But that soon wavered as investors turned their focus to the succession issue and the looming market debut of Anthropic.

The stunning departure last week of Huang in the wake of revelations of extramarital affairs ended three decades of founder-led control over Nvidia's chip road map, customer deals and Washington ties, making execution of company strategy by a new CEO a bigger risk than near-term AI demand.

"I think that if we took the numbers alone, Nvidia should be over 10% higher. However, the whole issue with Jensen puts a lot of doubt into forward projections given the way the company was set up," said Nick Twidale, chief market analyst at ATFX.

"All reports are that he was the beating heart of the company, so it seems from a practical perspective the company not only needs a new CEO, but probably a new operating style."

Nvidia board chair Harvey Jones opened the post-earnings conference call by saying the firm would not rehire Huang, in a forceful response ⁠to ⁠a movement to bring back the 63-year-old, who is widely regarded as a public face of the AI boom.

"We want to install the CEO, the permanent CEO, as quickly as possible, but we won't expedite the CEO before finding exactly the right person," Jones said.

The company has hired an executive search firm to help find a new CEO but did not provide a timeline, with interim CEO Colette Kress, who is also finance chief, at the helm.

Analysts think near-term sentiment will likely remain fragile for Nvidia despite the strong results.

"I don't think there was a beat and raise sufficient to change the sentiment in NVDA right now," said Jamie Cox, managing partner at Harris Financial Group in Richmond, Virginia.

"Any company would kill to have revenue, earnings and a pipeline like this, but the stink on this company ⁠hasn't worn off yet," he said.

Huang casts a long shadow over Nvidia

The results cap an extraordinary week of revelations about Huang's relationships, including one with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang.

U.S. intelligence agencies are trying to determine the extent of her ties to China's Ministry of State Security and what information she may have passed to Beijing, two people ​familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was investigating Nvidia, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Armina ​Rosenberg, portfolio manager and co-founder of Minotaur Capital, said strong results matter for stabilizing the narrative, but there is still work to be done in the search for a new CEO.

"Investors will want a named CEO, answers on the regulatory questions and signs the ⁠engineering team is staying," ‌said Sydney-based Rosenberg, ‌whose firm owns Nvidia stock.

"The results have bought Nvidia time, but the leadership question is still open... ⁠a credible CEO with a clear strategy is what the stock needs most."

Nvidia stock ‌and the broader AI sector were already under pressure before the scandal broke, as investors worried about a potential slowdown in the buildout of AI data centers and the mounting debt ​that funds it.

Nvidia is down about 17% ⁠this year versus a 4% rise in the broader Nasdaq.

The next test comes in the form of ⁠Thursday'smarket debut from Anthropic, which is targeting a valuation of as much as $1.4 trillion.

"Nvidia answered one set of questions, and now the baton passed ⁠to Anthropic," said Jake Behan, head ​of capital markets at Direxion in New York.

"One was a test of spending on AI infrastructure, while the other was a test of how much investors were willing to pay for the companies trying to monetize it," Behan said.