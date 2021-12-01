Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called on foreign investors to make long-term investments in Turkey in a televised interview on Tuesday.

"It is time for foreign investors to make long-term investments (in Turkey). Those who have made long-term investments in Turkey have always won, and they will keep winning," he told Turkish state broadcaster TRT.

Erdoğan emphasized that Turkey is lowering its current account deficit every month, and hopefully it will post a current account surplus next year.

"We are no longer posting current account deficit and financing this deficit with external debt, but we are moving towards an economy that gains foreign currency and posting current account surplus," he explained.

Erdoğan reiterated his forecast that he expects the Turkish economy to expand by 10% at least by the end of this year, and said economic growth can surpass that level. Earlier on Tuesday, Turkey announced its economy has expanded 7.4% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2021.

He added that Turkey is lowering interest rates at the moment, and will hopefully see a decline in inflation as well.

"We will never let anyone make economic growth unstable and we will get out of this spiral," he noted.

Noting that Turkey has been in a spiral regarding high interest rates and speculation in currency, he said the latest fluctuations seen in exchange rates do not reflect the strength of the Turkish economy.

"We will give no quarters to those who are operating to disrupt the markets and disturb pricing behaviors," Erdoğan explained.

Erdoğan's words came hours after the Turkish lira slid to a fresh record low, sliding 4% to 13.43 to the U.S. dollar. The Turkish lira's decline hastened over the past few weeks after the policy interest rate was cut from 19% in September to 15% following three central bank decisions.