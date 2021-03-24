The recent fluctuations in the financial markets do reflect the potential of the Turkish economy, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan vowed Wednesday.

"The fluctuations in the markets over the past few days certainly do not reflect the fundamentals, real dynamics and potential of the Turkish economy," Erdoğan told the 7th Grand Ordinary Congress of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in the capital Ankara.

Erdoğan called on international investors to trust Turkey's strength and potential.

"With our dynamic economic structure, fiscal discipline and commitment to a free-market economy, we have repeatedly proved that we are resilient to shocks," the president noted.

"In the coming period, we will achieve a much better position by growing the Turkish economy on the basis of investment, production, employment and exports."