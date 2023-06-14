Britain's economy bounced back and returned to modest growth in April, helped by retailers and the film industry, despite contractions in manufacturing and construction, according to data on Wednesday that pointed to slow growth rather than recession.

The U.K.'s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.2% month-over-month in April, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. The increase was in line with expectations but failed to fully recoup the 0.3% contraction in March.

Financial markets showed little reaction to the figures – in contrast to the recent labor market and inflation data which boosted expectations for higher interest rates from the Bank of England (BoE).

Wednesday's data chimed with business surveys that point to weak activity – but not recession, two consecutive quarters of negative growth – which had been widely predicted only a few months ago.

Over the three months to April, Britain's economy expanded just 0.1% – a "low growth trajectory" according to the British Chambers of Commerce.

Samuel Tombs, chief U.K. economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said he expects second quarter growth to be unchanged from the first as the strikes "rumble on."

"Public sector strikes have continued to rumble on, and the lost working day for the King's coronation probably inflicted a 0.2 percentage point blow to GDP in May," Tombs added.

Further out, he expects lower energy prices for households to boost growth in the second half of the year.

The health sector was the biggest drag on growth in April, when there were four days of junior doctor strikes, the ONS said.

In response to Wednesday's figures, Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt said the government would stick to its plan to halve inflation this year.

One clear uncertainty surrounding the British economy is high inflation – currently standing at 8.7% – and the associated sharp spike in interest rates. Financial markets are pricing in a further quarter-point increase from the Bank of England next week, which would take its base rate up to a 15-year high of 4.75%.

Higher interest rates help lower inflation by making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow, meaning they potentially spend less, thereby reducing upside demand pressure on prices.

"With recent data showing prices and wages still rising sharply, further rate hikes could act like a vice-grip on spending power going forward," said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at stockbrokers Hargreaves Lansdown.

The ONS said the economy in April stood 0.3% above its pre-pandemic level of February 2020.

Services output rose 0.3% on the month, with the wholesale and retail trade the biggest driver of growth. Information and communications was the next largest contributor, with the film and TV industry a particular highlight.

But manufacturing output dropped by 0.3% and the construction sector contracted unexpectedly by 0.6%, the figures suggested.