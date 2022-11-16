Russia wants no disruption of global food security efforts, Russia's deputy foreign minister said in an interview with the Izvestia daily, signaling that a deal allowing Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea could be rolled over smoothly.

The deal is due to roll over on Nov. 19 unless there are objections. Moscow has said its agreement depends on provisions to ensure it can export its grain and fertilizer despite the obstacles created by Western sanctions.

"We are people for whom the humanitarian dimension of the issue is not an empty word," Sergei Vershinin was quoted as saying in the interview released by Izvestia early on Wednesday.

Both Ukraine and Russia are major global grain exporters. Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter and a major supplier of fertilizers, crop and soil nutrients, to global markets.

If Western statements about exemptions from sanctions for Russia's food exports are put into practice, "everything would continue on normal terms," for the Black Sea grain deal, he said.

When asked if Russia would support Türkiye's recent proposal to remove a time frame from the deal, he said that the current duration period of 120-day-seems "justified."

Vershinin also said that the state lender Rosselkhozbank, which has been the main part of Russia's demands on the topic, was ready to provide guarantees for dealing with food and fertilizer transactions only if its access to the international SWIFT bank payments system was restored, Izvestia disclosed.