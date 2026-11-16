The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on Russia's richest woman, Tatiana Kim, CEO of the country's largest online retailer, Wildberries, in a fresh slew of punishments over the Ukraine war.

Kim will now face a freeze on any assets held in the EU, along with EU ​travel and transaction bans.

Brussels also imposed ​sanctions on ⁠50 Russian banks and "enablers" of Russia's so-called shadow fleet.

It said it had targeted Kim because Wildberries, sometimes referred to as "Russia's Amazon," is "one of the largest taxpayers" in Russia and "operates as a supply network for the Russian military by facilitating the sale of military and dual-use goods."

Ukraine has been attacking Wildberries facilities since mid-July. Kyiv says the company, whose vast product range includes items such as night-vision goggles, ammunition pouches and helmets alongside regular clothing, cosmetics ⁠and electronics, ⁠is supporting Russia's war effort.

Responding to accusations that Wildberries sells dual-use goods, which can have both civilian and military applications, Kim said in July that it did not offer anything that was not also available on major global e-commerce platforms such as Amazon or Alibaba. The Kremlin denied that Wildberries' warehouses were used for military purposes.

Wildberries said ⁠the EU sanctions on Kim would not affect its operations, as it had no assets in the EU and did not conduct business there. ​It said Wildberries and other group companies would continue to operate as ​usual.

Kim is currently ranked by Forbes magazine as Russia's richest woman, with $5 billion in assets. She was ⁠born ‌in ‌the Chechen capital, Grozny, in 1975 to a ⁠family of ethnic Koreans. She worked as ‌an English teacher before founding the company with her then-husband Vladislav Bakalchuk ​in 2004.

The couple initially ⁠worked out of their apartment in ⁠the Moscow region but later rode the e-commerce boom of ⁠the 2010s to build ​Russia's largest online retailer.

Among other entities hit by sanctions was a key oil terminal in Russia's second city of Saint Petersburg.

The EU also blacklisted firms in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), China, Seychelles and Oman linked to the purchase of oil from Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" of aging tankers.

The 27-nation bloc is seeking to keep the pressure on Moscow despite a renewed push for negotiations to halt the fighting. Brussels is currently working on a broader package of sanctions that it hopes to impose by the end of the year.