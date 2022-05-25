Relations with Turkey “will bring great achievements for our nations,” Israeli Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov said Wednesday, as the two countries seek to end more than a decade of strained relations.

The remarks came after Razvozov’s and Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej's meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in West Jerusalem.

Çavuşoğlu arrived in Israel on Wednesday in the first such visit by a senior Turkish official in 15 years.

“It was a pleasure to meet his Excellency Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye, today in Jerusalem,” Razvozov tweeted.

“This is the first visit to Israel by a Turkish foreign minister in 15 years,” he added.

“We had a great and constructive discussion, and I am pleased that the Minister agreed to assist in expanding direct flights between Israel and Turkey, including by Israeli companies," Razvozov said.

“The relations between the two countries led by Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will bring great achievements for our nations,” he added.

For his part, Frej stressed the importance of such a visit for the relations between the two countries.

“An important visit by the Turkish Foreign Minister to Israel,” Frej tweeted.

“Turkey is a country that many of us love its culture, people and landscapes. It is very gratifying that the ties between the countries are getting stronger,” he added.

Çavuşoğlu and Lapid on Wednesday said their countries hoped to expand economic ties and announced their agreement to re-launch the joint economic committee.

They also added that officials would begin working on a new civil aviation agreement.

Turkey and Israel have been working to mend their long-strained ties, with energy emerging as a key area for potential cooperation. They proclaimed a new era in relations in late March after Israeli President Isaac Herzog made a landmark visit to Ankara.