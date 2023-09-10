The Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) has been accredited with the Stevie Awards, one of the most prestigious international accolades, for its annual event that has been seeking to foster the development of the innovation concept in Türkiye.

Organized since 2012, the Türkiye Innovation Week has been organized under the coordination of the Trade Ministry and is regularly marked with speeches by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The initiative has garnered two gold Stevies, the world's premier business awards, in the "Event" category for "Social Engagement Activity" and "Conference & Meeting-Congress."

The event features panels, conferences, networking sessions and seminars where innovation enthusiasts exhibit their projects. It has reached approximately 9 million people in nine years.

"Innovation, synonymous with novelty, productivity, and differentiation, is transforming not only industries but also the world. Since 2012, the TIM has been spearheading numerous projects to enhance the innovation ecosystem,” said TIM Chairperson Mustafa Gültepe.

Gültepe said the upcoming 10th edition of Türkiye Innovation Week stands at the forefront of these endeavors.

“With the strength of TIM’s 30 years and the 10th year of Türkiye Innovation Week, we will continue to propel Türkiye into the new century through innovation and youth," he noted.

The Stevie Awards will be extended in a ceremony to be held in Rome in October. This year, the Stevie International Business Awards received over 3,700 applications from 61 countries.