British Trade Minister Kemi Badenoch arrived in Istanbul on Friday to meet her Turkish counterpart Ömer Bolat to strengthen business links ahead of the expected launch of talks on a new free trade deal later this year.

Both Britain and Türkiye have agreed there is room to broaden the scope of their current free trade agreement, which was rolled over when Britain left the European Union.

"I'm delighted to be in Türkiye ahead of talks to upgrade our existing trade deal to make it fit for the 21st century," Badenoch said in a statement, noting Britain's services sector in particular could benefit from any new agreement.

"With its major economy and strategic position – where Europe, the Middle East and Asia meet – Türkiye presents huge opportunities for U.K. businesses," she noted.

"I'm excited to start discussions on ensuring our new trading relationship with Türkiye unlocks those opportunities."

Bilateral trade between Türkiye and the U.K. was up more than 17% to 26.2 billion pounds (about $33.16 billion) in the 12 months to June 2023, according to the British Consulate-General in Istanbul. It makes Türkiye the 17th largest trading partner for the U.K.

Their existing trade deal covers goods but not services, digital or data.

Total U.K. imports from Türkiye amounted to 16.1 billion pounds in the four quarters to the end of the second quarter of 2023.

Britain is in advanced talks with India on a new free trade deal, and its Trade Ministry said it wished to progress talks on services-focused trade deals with Switzerland, Mexico and South Korea as well as Türkiye in 2024.

During the trip, Badenoch will also visit Turkish Airlines, which is set to buy 220 Airbus jets in a contract the British government called one of the U.K.'s biggest export deals to date, due to the Airbus and Rolls-Royce parts made in the country.

During the visit, she will announce that a U.K. guarantee has helped to secure a 1.027 billion euro ($1.12 billion) loan allowing Doğuş Holding, Çelikler and Özkar – some of Türkiye's largest conglomerates – to build a 140-kilometer high-speed electrified railway connecting Kayseri and Yerköy, the statement said.

The new railway line will help the country expand its low-carbon rail network, reduce road congestion, and cut net emissions on the Kayseri-Yerköy route by over 6,500 tons of CO2e per year.

"The U.K. is a services superpower – the second biggest exporter of services in the world – and one of my top priorities this year is using trade deals and strengthening business links to boost exports," said Badenoch.

Türkiye is a major supplier of goods such as vehicles, clothing and electrical machinery and goods to the U.K., which is its fourth largest goods export market, in return for 7.3 billion pounds of U.K. goods exports including power generators and metals.

While in Türkiye, Badenoch will also meet with top U.K. and Turkish investors, including Ford and Mott MacDonald, to discuss how the U.K. and Türkiye can boost investment in sectors such as manufacturing, tech and transport, building on the 8.9 billion pounds of U.K. investments in Türkiye and 720 million pounds of Turkish investments in the U.K.

Badenoch is also expected to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on third-country collaboration to support joint U.K.-Türkiye projects such as the recent deal to develop 350km of drainage infrastructure in Iraq, to which UKEF, Britain's export credit agency, will contribute 226 million pounds.

The statement said the minister would also announce Türkiye as a priority country under the U.K.'s International Science Partnership Fund (ISPF) – "opening the way for the best of the U.K. and Türkiye's scientists and innovators to partner together and bid into a 337 million pound global fund."