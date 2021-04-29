Turkey’s central bank on Thursday increased its year-end inflation forecast to 12.2% as it announced the second quarterly inflation report of the year and the first under the new governor.

The forecast was revised upward from 9.4% in the previous report, Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) Governor Şahap Kavcıoğlu said.

The bank also raised its 2022 forecast more modestly to 7.5%, up from 7%, while it kept the 5% target for 2023.

Presenting the quarterly report for the first time since he was appointed last month, Kavcıoğlu said a tight policy will be maintained, as high inflation expectations continue to impact negatively on the inflation trend.

The annual consumer price inflation edged higher in March to above 16%, signifying the need to maintain the tight monetary policy.

Inflation is expected to peak in April before entering a downward trend afterward.

Kavcıoğlu reiterated determination to use all tools to achieve price stability, also stressing that the benchmark policy rate would continue to be kept above the inflation rate.

Former CBRT governor Naci Ağbal had raised the policy rate from 10.25% to 19% to curb inflation before he was replaced by Kavcıoğlu on March 20 after about five months on the job and two days after the higher-than-expected 200 basis points rate hike.

Kavcıoğlu, who has said tight monetary policy is needed for now, given high inflation, held the benchmark policy rate – the one-week repo rate – unchanged at his first monetary policy meeting last week.

The governor Thursday also said he expected economic activity to slow in the second quarter, and that employment was lagging behind growth.

Kavcıoğlu underlined that the upward revision was stemmed from an increase in assumptions for Turkish-lira-denominated import prices, output gap, and food inflation.

High-frequency data, along with credit developments and normalization period, indicated that the economic activity continued its strong course, he said, adding: "However, depending on the course of the pandemic and the vaccination process in the upcoming period, there are risks on the economic activity in both directions."

The investment appetite of the industrial firms gives positive signals despite the limiting impact of the pandemic on some service sectors' employment, the governor noted, saying the investment demand, which began to recover in the second half of 2020, strengthened in the first quarter of this year.

"In this period, it was observed that the demand for investment loans increased and investment tendency especially in large firms strengthened," Kavcıoğlu noted.