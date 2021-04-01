Turkey’s Trade Ministry has kicked off a dumping investigation into "diesel engines with a power not exceeding 15 kilowatts" imported from China.

The investigation will be within the scope of a declaration by the ministry on the prevention of unfair competition in imports which was published in the Official Gazette and subsequently entered into force.

Accordingly, the related application for the Chinese product was made by a domestic manufacturer, Anadolu Motor Production and Marketing Inc., which stated that the import of the Chinese-origin diesel engines with power that does not exceed 15 kilowatts from the compression-ignition internal combustion piston engines types, has increased since 2017.

Moreover, it was reported that in the period up to the first half of 2020, the unit price of the product imported from China slashed and suppressed the domestic sales price of the same produced manufactured locally. Therefore an investigation was requested.

The investigation revealed that there was sufficient information, documents and evidence, and it was decided to initiate a dumping investigation against the "diesel engines with a power not exceeding 15 kilowatts" of Chinese origin.