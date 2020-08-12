Turkey is affected by global capital movements as much as other countries and this effect is much lesser than the past, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said Wednesday on Turkish lira's recent setback against the U.S. dollar and euro.

"The exchange rate goes down, it goes up. What is important is that Turkey manages all this volatility in a controlled way," he said. "What is important is not the exchange rate, but whether it is competitive."

His remarks at an interview with broadcaster CNN Türk came as the lira hit a record low of 7.37 against the dollar last week, a slide of 19% from its level at the end of 2019.

All economic data shows a strong start of the recovery period in Turkey due to the normalization steps, Albayrak said, adding that the country will be among the latest affected by the global recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic over positive second-quarter results.

"Those who forecast a 5% recession for Turkey will again be mistaken. Our forecast is between minus 2% to minus 1%, much better than the world average," he said, adding that Turkey will miss its budget deficit target this year and the deficit will likely be around 5% to 6% of gross domestic product (GDP).

"The exchange rate goes down, it goes up. What is important is that Turkey manages all this volatility in a controlled way," Albayrak said. "What is important is not the exchange rate, but whether it is competitive".

He said a new and independent economic model is being implemented, likening the process to a "struggle for national independence."

Albayrak said the lira will not have as negative an effect on inflation as expected, but said the pandemic may have a 1-2 percentage point impact on inflation. Annual inflation fell to 11.76% year-on-year in July. The government forecast for end-2020 inflation is 8.5%.

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) last week raised its year-end inflation forecast to 8.9% from 7.4%. It said the 1.5 percentage-point increase was driven by an upward revision in oil prices and food inflation projections.