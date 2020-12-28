Turkey is raising its minimum wage by 21.56% as of Jan. 1, the country's family, labor and social services minister announced Monday.

The net minimum wage for single people will amount to TL 2,826 ($380) a month, up from TL 2,324, Zehra Zümrut Selçuk said.

The new gross minimum wage, before deductions such as social security premiums and income taxes, will reach TL 3,578.

The rate of increase is much higher than the country's annual inflation rate, Selçuk stressed.

Turkey's annual inflation stood at 14% in November while the 12-month average hike in consumer prices was 12.04%.