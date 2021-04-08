President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday reiterated his call for greater use of local currencies in trade among the members of D-8 group of developing nations.
"In order to protect our countries from currency risks, it is essential that we focus on trade with local money," Erdoğan said.
