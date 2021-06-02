Turkey's export reached $16.5 billion in May, up 65.5% year-on-year, the nation's trade minister announced Wednesday.

"We achieved the second-highest May figure ever," Mehmet Muş said told a news conference in the capital Ankara.

The 12-month rolling export figures reached $193.3 billion in May, the highest ever annualized figure, Muş underlined.

The minister stressed that Turkish imports also jumped 54% on an annual basis to $20.6 billion last month.

The foreign trade deficit came in at $4.1 billion in May.

The exports-to-imports coverage ratio was 80% last month, up by 5.6 percentage points on a yearly basis, he added.

With normalization steps in the pandemic period, Turkey aims to surpass its export target of $198 billion in 2021 and reach over $200 billion levels, Muş stated.

In the January-May period, the country's exports surged 38.3% year-on-year to $85.2 billion, he said.

The export-to-import coverage ratio increased by 7.8 percentage points to 82.3% in this period, the minister added.