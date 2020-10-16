"We are aiming for $10 billion in bilateral trade with Ukraine," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Friday during a press conference with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

"I and my friend Mr. Zelenskiy are on the same page," he said.

"We agree with Mr. Zelenskiy that negotiations on a free trade agreement between our countries should be concluded quickly," Erdoğan added.

The president also touched upon the Crimean peninsula, which was illegally occupied by Russia.

"Turkey does not and never will recognize the illegal annexation of Crimea," he said, adding Turkey has and "always will support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine."