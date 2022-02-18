Residential property sales in Turkey surged 25.1% year-over-year in January, official data showed on Friday, but they dropped from the extremely high level a month earlier.

Sales jumped to 88,306 properties in January, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said. Total sales in December had soared 113.7% year-over-year to 226,503 properties, the data showed.

Istanbul, Turkey's largest city by population, had the highest share with 17.1%, or 15,110, house sales, followed by Ankara with 9.3%, or 8,255, and Izmir with 6.2%, or 5,486.

The data showed January mortgage sales jumped 69.4% from a year earlier to 18,183.

In 2021 as a whole, total house sales dipped 0.5% to 1.492 million properties, with mortgaged sales down 49%.

Sales to foreigners maintained an upward trend and climbed 56.5% year-over-year last month to 4,186 properties.

Some 4.7% of all sales in January were made to foreigners, the data showed.

Istanbul enjoyed the lion's share of sales to foreign buyers, with 1,771 units. The Mediterranean holiday resort city of Antalya followed with 914 properties, while Ankara came third with 269.

Among foreign nationals, Iranians bought the most houses at 761, followed by Iraqis with 513 and Russians with 479.