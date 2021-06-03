Turkey’s annual inflation rate stood at 16.59% in May, down from 17.14% in April, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said Thursday.
The annual figure in consumer prices decreased by 0.55 percentage points last month, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).
On a monthly basis, the consumer price index went up by 0.89% in May.
Economists polled by Anadolu Agency last week projected the inflation rate would be 17.17%.
