Neither the summer nor the pandemic can last forever, but the business world in Turkey is fearing a second coronavirus wave as hundreds of employees gradually return from vacation where their social interactions inevitably increase. Employers, who try to implement the utmost precautions at factories and workplaces, are calling for authorities to increase measures regarding social life.

The auto industry, in particular, fears that the hundreds of thousands of employees returning from vacations following a maintenance break will increase the risk of a second wave in factories.

Alper Kanca, CEO of the Vehicle Supply Manufacturers Association (TAYSAD), said in an article published in the Turkish daily Dünya on Thursday that almost every automotive company goes on an annual maintenance and repair break at factories in the summer, but this year they are very concerned about COVID-19.

Both the auto sector's main industry and subindustry companies kicked off production breaks ranging from 15 to 20 days starting in the last week of July until Aug. 17.

Kanca, noting that there are around 60,000 employees in the main sector and 200,000 in the subsectors, said that almost 70% of personnel planned to go on vacation outside of the cities where they live, such as Istanbul, Kocaeli, Izmir and Bursa. Most of those people will be in an environment of lively social interaction for the first time since the emergence of the outbreak, he said.

“If this were in April or May, it wouldn't be a big problem because we were working with low capacity, but things are very busy after the holiday. Working capacities will exceed 80%," Kanca stressed, noting that it will not be possible for companies to provide sufficient quarantine implementations for their employees or to close factories in the case of an upward trend in cases.

He said they have informed their employees about the measures that are to be taken after Aug. 17, which will be stricter than those implemented during April, when the number of cases was higher.

No easing before vaccine

Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO) President Şekib Avdagiç said they are closely monitoring whether there will be a second wave and they will continue taking all necessary precautions until a vaccine is found.

“Nobody knows whether the second wave will occur and how severe it will be,” he said.

“However, it should not be forgotten that the measures taken by the government and the citizens' experience of living with the pandemic increased our strength against the possible second wave of the virus during the normalization period,” Avdagiç said. “But what will actually prevent a possible second wave is a change in our behavior.”

“We should not stop fighting until the vaccine is found,” he added.

He noted that Turkey needs to keep production lines open with the highest preventative measures in place.

The head of the Chamber of Industry in central Turkey’s Konya province, Memiş Kütükçü, said that they commissioned teams to inspect industrial organizations to monitor whether they are implementing measures against the COVID-19 outbreak.

OIZs to focus on production

Mehmet Büyüksimitçi, the head of the Kayseri Chamber of Industry, said no companies are currently closed in the Organized Industrial Zone (OIZ) in central Kayseri province, but production is between 70% and 80% due to the pandemic and precautionary regulations.

Erol Gülmez, chairman of the Nilüfer Organized Industrial Zone (NOSAB) in northwestern Turkey’s Bursa province, said automotive parts-producing companies in the region will experience a halt until mid-August due to the maintenance break in the main industry. NOSAB includes 282 companies that mainly produce for the automotive industry

However, both because of this pause and the halt caused by the pandemic, there is a demand boom, he said, noting that neither the supply industry nor the main sector wants to suspend production except for this mandatory break.

“Our hope is to bypass the process without experiencing a second wave. Our industrialists want to focus on production,” he stressed.