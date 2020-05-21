The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) lowered its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 8.25% from 8.75% on Thursday, cutting its policy rate for a ninth straight time.

The CBRT has thus cut its benchmark one-week repo rate by 1,575 basis points since July last year in a muscular bid to stimulate the economy and, more recently, to counter the economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus outbreak.

With the COVID-19 outbreak hammering domestic demand, tourism and exports, the bank last month lowered its inflation forecast for end-2020 to 7.4%, from 8.2% earlier, opening the door to more rate cuts.

In a Reuters poll of 15 economists, the median estimate was for a cut in the policy rate to 8.25%. Estimates ranged from a 25-point cut to 8.5%, to a 100-point cut to 7.75%. The median estimate of 10 economists for the policy rate at year-end stood at 8%.

According to Anadolu Agency (AA) survey, 15 out of 17 economists expected a 50-basis-point drop on average – ranging between 25 and 100 basis points.

ING also expected the bank to continue its easing cycle, with another rate cut of 75 basis points, to 8%, as it said the recent revision to the inflation forecast provides room to deliver.

"Many emerging market economies have reduced their policy interest rates to support growth in recent months, including Turkey, as the CBRT swiftly responded to COVID-19-related developments with a series of measures and maintained its cutting cycle," the bank said.

Plummeting global oil prices have pushed inflation down in import-dependent Turkey, while on the other hand, the lira's depreciation has raised import prices.

Consumer prices in Turkey dropped to 10.94% year-on-year in April. The annual inflation rate was down from 11.86% in March, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data showed. Month-on-month, consumer prices rose by 0.85% in April.

The central bank expects the rate to fall to 5.4% by the end of 2021 and eventually stabilize at around 5% in the medium term, according to its second quarterly inflation report of the year, announced late last month.

Inflation was a pressing issue for the economy after it surged to a 15-year high of above 25% in October 2018 but briefly touched single digits last fall thanks largely to a base effect and tight monetary policy. It has since edged up, remaining at around 12% in the past months.

The government's year-end inflation target is 8.5% for 2020 as laid out in the government's New Economic Program (NEP) announced last September.

In the meantime, the bank has also executed record bond-buying stimulus including purchasing more than TL 40 billion ($5.8 billion) of government debt since the end of March, half of it from Turkey's Unemployment Insurance Fund.

It held some TL 65.2 billion in bonds as of last Friday, compared with TL 19 billion at the end of 2019, and has doubled its effective limit on purchases for the year to 10% of total assets.