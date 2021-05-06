Turkey's central bank Thursday left its benchmark interest rate unchanged for the second straight month.
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the one-week repo rate at 19% and the bank pledged to use all available instruments to ensure the primary objective of price stability.
