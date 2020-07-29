Turkey's central bank on Wednesday revised upward its year-end inflation forecast to 8.9%, up from 7.4% in its previous inflation report.

The 1.5 percentage point increase is driven by an upward revision in oil prices and food inflation projections, said the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) Governor Murat Uysal while presenting the third annual inflation report in the capital Ankara.

He said the inflation figure is expected to fluctuate between 6.9% and 10.9% this year and could drop to 6.2% by the end of 2021.

"Even if uncertainties regarding the global economy are taken into account, the second wave (of the coronavirus) will not restrict economic activities as compared with the first," he said.

The revisions, the governor said, are based on the assumption that there would be no second wave, and the world economy will start recovering.

The country's annual inflation rate in June was 12.6%, while the 12-month rolling rate was 11.88%, according to official figures.