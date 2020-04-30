The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) has revised its year-end inflation target downward to 7.4% from a previous forecast of 8.2%, its governor announced Thursday.

Murat Uysal's remarks came during the Inflation Report 2020-II presentation meeting that was held virtually due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"The inflation is estimated to realize at 7.4% at the end of the year, fall to 5.4% by the end of 2021," Uysal said. The bank forecast that inflation would stabilize at around 5% in the medium term, the governor added.

The rate is expected to fluctuate between 5.5% and 9.3% in 2020 and between 3.1% and 7.7% in 2021, Uysal said.

In the first inflation report of the year in January, policymakers at the central bank projected inflation to decline to 8.2% in 2020 and would slide to 5.4% at the end of 2021.

Turkey is almost entirely dependent on imports to meet its energy needs and the recent drop in oil prices helped nudge inflation down to 11.86% in March. Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 0.57% in March.

The central bank has also revised downward its year-end crude oil price assumption to $32.6 per barrel, up from $60 per barrel in its January report. The speed of oil and import price increase will be much higher in 2021, the bank added.

Inflation was a pressing issue for the economy after it surged to a 15-year high of above 25% in October 2018 but briefly touched single digits last fall thanks largely to a base effect and tight monetary policy. It has since edged up, remaining at around 12% in the past months.

Analysts have said the possibility of reaching single-digit inflation in the second half of the year continues when taking into consideration the central bank's guidance along with the decline in oil prices.

The government's year-end inflation target is 8.5% for 2020 as laid out in the government's New Economic Program (NEP) announced last September.

Over the last decade, annual inflation saw its lowest level at 3.99% in March 2011, while it peaked at 25.24% in October 2018.