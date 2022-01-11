Turkey’s current account balance flipped into the red in November after three months of surplus, during which the government adopted a policy it says will address the shortfall.

The deficit was $2.68 billion (TL 37.11 billion) in November, the central bank said on Tuesday, compared with a revised surplus of $3.14 billion in October and a gap of $3.55 billion a year earlier.

Turkey had posted a surplus for three straight months before November on the back of strong exports and tourism.

The 12-month rolling shortfall came totaled around $14.3 billion, the data showed. The January-November cumulative shortfall stood at $10.82 billion.

The deficit in November was driven by a gap of $3.48 billion in net goods trade, compared with a deficit of $3.86 billion in November 2020 and a surplus of $82 million in October 2021.

The foreign trade deficit widened 6.9% year-over-year in November last year to $5.402 billion, official data showed.

Balance of trade in services posted a $1.92 billion surplus as tourism income dropped from the previous month with the end of the travel season.

Around 1.9 million foreign tourists arrived in Turkey in November, jumping 111.5% from November 2020 but still down 19.5% compared to its pre-pandemic level in the same month of 2019, according to official data.

In January-November, the country welcomed 22.8 million foreign visitors, up 89.6% year-over-year.

Official reserves rose by $2.83 billion while net portfolio outflows reached $1.45 billion, the central bank data showed.

Net errors and omission inflows – capital movements categorized as coming from an unknown origin – came in at $4.46 billion, taking the inflows so far this year to $19.7 billion.

Goldman Sachs said the deficit in November was due to a sharp rise in imports and the seasonal fall in tourism.

“(We) expect the current account deficit to widen in 2022 as the improvement in the tourism sector only partially offset a higher energy import bill,” it said.

The current account has improved from a deficit of $36.72 billion in 2020 and is expected to have ended 2021 at around $15 billion, according to recent Reuters polls.

In recent months, authorities have described Turkey’s chronic current account deficits, largely due to energy and other imports, as a key problem facing the economy.

To tackle it, the government unveiled a new economic program aimed at lower interest rates to boost exports with a competitive exchange rate.

The country’s central bank has cut rates by 500 basis points since September to 14%.