Turkey’s e-commerce volume has surged by 66% year-on-year throughout 2020, the country's trade minister said Tuesday, as consumers turned to online shopping amid the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdowns.

The volume reached TL 226.2 billion (around $27.76 billion), Ruhsar Pekcan told a news conference in the capital Ankara.

The number of companies running e-commerce operations in Turkey also surged by 275% to 256,861 last year, an indicator of dynamic development of the sector in the country, Pekcan stressed.

"E-commerce spending to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio reached 4.1% in 2020, a rise of 51.8% from a year ago," she said.

Citing data from international institutions, Pekcan said the global e-commerce volume hit $4.3 trillion, up by 18% in the same period.

"Turkey's e-commerce volume to general trade ratio rose from 9.8% in 2019 to 15.7% on average in 2020," the minister added.