Turkey’s economic confidence index continued to surge in the month of September, hitting 88.5, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The index saw a 3.1% rise in September, TurkStat said.

“Data gives us strong messages about the future. We will walk toward a strong future with certainty,” Berat Albayrak, the Minister of Treasury and Finance, said on his Twitter account, hailing the rise.

Economic activity had declined sharply in March and April as the country implemented measures to slow the virus' spread. Turkey gradually eased measures aimed at reviving the economy in May and lifted most of them in June as it advanced in its fight against COVID-19.